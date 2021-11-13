Gopal Rai Slams Centre For Failing To Respond To Letters 'twice' Over Delhi Air Pollution

Condemning the Centre for 'not responding to letters' over the issue of rising air pollution in the National Capital Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for failing to respond to his letters 'twice' over the emergency.

Rai appealed to citizens to appeal to the environment ministry through social media to take necessary action on the emergency issue. The Air Quality Index of Delhi on Saturday reached 499 (severe), informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"I wrote a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav twice over the issue of stubble burning, but did not get any response yet. I don't know why the Centre is not responding as this is an emergency situation," Rai said.

"I think Delhi people should also appeal to the Union Minister through social media to take necessary action over this emergency situation of air pollution in Delhi. the Centre should not run away from its responsibilities, it should not stay silent," he added.

Govt taking every possible step to control rising air pollution in Delhi: Rai

Minister Rai further said that the Delhi government has been taking necessary measures to curb rising air pollution with drives like Anti-dust campaign, Anti-open Burning campaign and Red Light On, Gaadi off Campaign.

"Under Anti-Dust campaign, we have taken actions at 450 sites. We are also spraying bio decomposers to control the stubble burning in Delhi. The Delhi government ran an anti-dust campaign and inspected 2,500 sites. We have begun the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign for vehicle pollution," Rai said.

The Delhi Environment Minister said that the AAP-led government has deployed 550 people to restrict bio-mass burning in the National Capital. "Bio-decomposer has been provided to stop stubble burning," he said.

Rai appeals to Delhites to opt for public vehicles

Rai appealed to people in Delhi to reduce the use of private vehicles and increase using public transport to effectively control air pollution caused by vehicles.

He informed that the government has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to increase the frequency of metros and buses.

Concern over stubble burning in neighbourhood

Expressing his distress on pollution caused by stubble burning in other states, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that it accounts for about 46% of Delhi's Air pollution.

"The air quality of Delhi was under 'moderate quality' earlier, however, it deteriorated after Diwali and the increase of stubble burning in neighbouring states," Rai lamented.

Earlier in the day, with an Air Quality Index of 499, the 'severe category', people in Delhi were left gasping for air. Earlier on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 471 at 4 pm owing to over 4,000 agricultural fires, which accounted for 35% of Delhi's pollution. It was recorded at 411 on Thursday. The city's air quality has been poor for seven of the last nine days following Diwali festivities.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI