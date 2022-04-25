Gorakhnath Temple Attack Accused Murtaza Abbasi Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 3

In a major development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar on Monday informed that the prime accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi's police custody has been extended by seven more days from April 26 to May 3. Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, the main accused in the attack outside Gorakhnath temple, was earlier sent to 14 days police custody. On Monday, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) produced Murtaza for police custody remand in ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow. Murtaza has been sent into police custody from 11 a.m on Tuesday, April 26, to 11 a.m on May 3.

He has been booked under the sections 16,18 20 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). On April 16, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Sqaud (ATS) informed that Abbasi is associated with terror groups and also, as mentioned by sources, did fund collection for terror organisations. Sources informed Republic Media Network that relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against Abbasi.

Gorakhnath temple attack

On April 3, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred prior to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit to the temple where he is the head priest. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the 29-year-old accused can be seen waving, what appears to be a dagger, outside the Gorakhnath temple premises while incessantly pouncing at policemen and localities who attempted to catch hold of him.

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links. It may be noted that authorities revealed that Murtaza's alma mater is the prestigious IIIT, Bombay and he graduated in 2015.