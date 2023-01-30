Last Updated:

Gorakhnath Temple Attack Convict Gets Death Penalty: What Ensued Outside Temple That Day?

According to an FIR, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Gorakhnath temple attack

Gorakhnath temple attack convict gets death sentence. Image: PTI


A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday awarded a death sentence to Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi for assaulting a PAC jawan at the Gorakhnath temple. He was convicted on Saturday after 60 days of continuous hearings.

What happened outside Gorakhnath temple on April 3, 2022?

According to an FIR (First Information Report) lodged at the Gorakhnath police station, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3. He attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

Abbasi was overpowered by the security forces and subsequently arrested. The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). 

During the course of the investigation, his father Munir Abbasi had told ANI, “He (my son) is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that the police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state."

Gorakhnath temple attack convict 'was in touch with ISIS': Police

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's additional director general of police (ADG-Law and Order), had said that the investigation revealed that Abbasi was in touch with fighters and sympathises of the proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). 

He also revealed that Abbasi via his bank accounts sent around Rs 8.5 lakh to support ISIS terror activities via organisations related to ISIS supporters in different countries in America and Europe. "He sent various arms- AK47, M4 carbine and other missile technology, via the internet," police had said.

"He conducted a lone wolf fatal attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty. His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon," Kumar said.

The Gorakhnath temple attack convicted was arrested by Bengaluru Police in 2014 for his connection with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas.

First Published:
