Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Ex-UP DGP Says ATS Should Unearth How Accused Was Radicalised

In a massive development in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, the Uttar Pradesh police have confirmed an ISIS link. Praising the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for doing an excellent job, former UP Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said that it should be ascertained as to whether the accused was alone in planning the attack or if more people were involved.

"The ATS now has a difficult task to find out the details and put them all together with the evidence they have in their hand. We have to find out whether he was alone in planning this attack or if more were involved. (It should be ascertained as to if) it was an international terror link or just confined to the country? More details will come out in the coming days," OP Singh.

OP Singh added, "I think ATS is a very very professional organisation in UP Police and they will bust the module in coming days. Murtuza is a very educated person. He says that he has studied at IIT Mumbai. He is a very articulate and educated person."

ATS should unearth how Gorakhnath attack accused was radicalised: Singh

OP Singh said that the accused, who was reading radical Jihadi literature by Zakir Naik, was radicalised. "It would be fascinating to know how he was radicalised- was he self-radicalised or there's a group of people were behind it. The accused was also very fond of Zakir Naik."

According to the police, Murtuza Abbasi was radicalised after his 2016 trip to Saudi Arabia. He had allegedly made attempts to go to Syria to join IS.

The UP ATS also spoke to Murtuza's family members in Mumbai. The accused has also confessed that he was against CAA and NRC. He had also travelled to Mumbai, Coimbatore and Nepal prior to the attack.

UP ATS unearths ISIS link to Gorakhnath Temple attack

Uttar Pradesh ATS has unearthed an ISIS link in the Gorakhnath temple attack. According to UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, an in-depth analysis of the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's devices revealed that he was in touch with ISIS fighters and sympathisers via social media platforms.

"On April 3, accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked the UP Police with weapons outside the Gorakhnath temple. Section UAPA was added. UP ATS has analyzed data from his seized device. Accounts like Gmail, Twitter, etc were looked into along with his bank accounts and e-wallet. It has been revealed that he was in contact with ISIS fighters and sympathizers through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram," said the UP ADG.

Moreover, the UP ADG revealed that twice, in 2013 and 2020, Abbasi took an oath to get inducted into an ISIS-backed terror outfit. The probing agency also informed that the accused had planned to do something bigger by snatching the rifles of the police outside the temple.

Image: Republic World, ANI