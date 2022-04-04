Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Father Of Accused Claims Son Is 'mentally Unstable & Suicidal'

In the aftermath of the Gorakhnath temple attack, the father of the accused has come forward to claim that his son is 'mentally unstable and suicidal'. Speaking to reporters, Muneer Ahmed, father of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi who attacked policemen stationed outside the temple with slogans of 'Allahu Akbar', has claimed that his son has been disturbed over the last few weeks and is suicidal.

"He has been ill continuously. After I retired, I could not leave him because he is mentally unstable so I brought him along with me. He has been sick. He claimed that he did not have depression, but he wanted to commit suicide. ATS also said that there is a case against him. He was charged and stressed after that," said Muneer Ahmed.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh police addressed a press conference stating that a 'terror angle' was not being ruled out in the case. "The accused attacked the policemen with sharp weapons and shouted religious slogans. the police arrested him on the spot. We can not deny that it was a terror attack," said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director-General (ADG), Law and Order.

"Religious places are given special security and it is monitored from time to time. Had he entered the temple, pilgrims would have been in danger. The travel history of the accused will be investigated and Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the injured policemen. Link with any terror organisation will also be looked at," he added.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The shocking incident took place on Sunday, April 3, when an armed miscreant attacked two constables who tried to stop him from entering the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. The CCTV footage of the incident has been accessed by the Republic Media Network. The attacker, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered. He attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the temple and shouted "Allahu Akbar".

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has claimed that the accused, Ahmed Murtaza, is an engineer from IIT Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency will investigate the attack. It is also important to mention that CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation here. He was not present at the temple at the time of the attack.