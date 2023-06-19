Gorakhpur Based Gita Press Wins Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; Here's A List Previous Winners

The prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been awarded to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, one of the world's largest publishers, in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is a unit of Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Over the years, it has published an impressive 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said, “The Jury headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, after due deliberations on 18th June, 2023 unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.”

Previous winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India in 1995, on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed, or gender. The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque, and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Recent awardees include Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Oman (2019), and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020), Bangladesh.

Here’s a list of previous winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize