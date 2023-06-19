Last Updated:

Gorakhpur Based Gita Press Wins Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; Here's A List Previous Winners

Megha Rawat
Gandhi Peace Prize

The prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been awarded to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, one of the world's largest publishers, in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.  

Established in 1923, Gita Press is a unit of Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Over the years, it has published an impressive 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said, “The Jury headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, after due deliberations on 18th June, 2023 unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.”

Previous winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize 

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India in 1995, on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed, or gender. The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque, and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Recent awardees include Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Oman (2019), and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020), Bangladesh.

Here’s a list of previous winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize

Year Winner Country
1955 Dr. Julius K. Nyerere 

 Former President of Tanzania

1996 

 A. T. Ariyaratne 

 Founder and President of

Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, Sri Lanka

1997 

  Dr. Gerhard Fischer

 Federal Republic of Germany

1998

 Ramakrishna Mission

 India

 

1999 

  Baba Amte (Murlidhar Devidas Amte)

 India

2000

 Dr. Nelson Mandela

 Former President of South Africa

2000

 Grameen Bank  Bangladesh 
 2001     Dr. John Hume

Ireland
 2002 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan 

India
2003 Vaclav Havel  

 Former President of Czechoslovakia
2004 Coretta Scott King  

United States
2005  Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South Africa
2006 - 2012 Award withheld 

Award withheld 
2013 Chandi Prasad Bhatt 

 India
2014 ISRO

 India
2015 Vivekananda Kendra 

Kanyakumari, India
2016 Akshaya Patra Foundation

India
2016 Sulabh International 

New Delhi, India
2017 Ekal Abhiyan Trust India
2018

Yōhei Sasakawa

 Japan
2019 Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Oman 
2020 Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Bangladesh

 

