Gorakhpur: Deceased's Wife Exerts Confidence In UP CM, Says Request For CBI Probe Accepted

Assuring the bereaved family of deceased businessman Manish Gupta who reportedly died after facing police brutality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that justice will be served and the guilty will not be spared. A day after the news came out, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met the victim’s wife, who has been outrageously demanding justice for her husband’s death and suspension of the guilty officers.

Deceased Businessman’s wife exerts confidence in UP CM for justice

After the meeting, the deceased’s wife expressed her confidence in the state Chief Minister’s assurance of justice and said that she is thankful to him for extending his support after the tragic incident.

She called CM Yogi as her guardian and said, “ I am thankful to him. He behaved like a guardian. I am satisfied with meeting the UP CM Yogi Ji. He has agreed to all our demands. I have full trust in him.”

She said that CM Adityanath has accepted all her demands and the investigation of her husband's death will be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The case will be transferred to Kanpur now and our request for the CBI investigation has also been accepted. We are glad that at least the government is by our side and standing with us in this difficult situation," she added while speaking to ANI.

Gupta went on to say that the Chief Minister had agreed to her desire for a government post as well as other demands.

CM Yogi Adityanath dismisses officers involved in criminal activities

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel from service who were involved in criminal activities. As per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM decided to dismiss the officers following the incident that took place in Gorakhpur. The CMO said in a statement that tainted police personnel would not be deputed to important positions in the field. The recent order came after a surge in complaints that high-ranking officials of the UP police were involved in illegal activities.

CM Yogi Adityanath said in a statement, “There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules."

UP Police’s high-handedness killed a businessman in Gorakhpur

Earlier this week on September 28, the police raided a hotel room in Gorakhpur, which ended in the death of a Kanpur-based businessman during the raid. Following the incident, six police officers were suspended.

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said in a statement, "Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North." It was later revealed in the post-mortem report that the businessman, Manish Gupta, had sustained several injuries on the face, head and other parts of the body.

Image: Twitter, PTI