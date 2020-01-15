'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' Should Become A Trade Fair: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that 'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' should become a trade fair where trade activities of the country and the world can be witnessed. The Chief Minister further said that there should be opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs, businessmen, sportsmen, and students and this will give the platform to local talent. Adityanath was attending the closing ceremony of 'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, "The 'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' should become a trade fair where trade activities of the country and the world can be witnessed. People should get inspiration for investment, self-reliance, and employment."

He further said that local public representatives and administration should connect people with every such event so that they feel that it is their own event and they are the leaders. "Whenever such an atmosphere is created, Gorakhpur and the state will become an example to be emulated in every field, for which efforts should start from now onwards," he said.

'Uttar Pradesh an exemplary state'

He said his government wants to make Uttar Pradesh an exemplary state in the country and Gorakhpur an ideal district in the state in every field.

"We want to make Uttar Pradesh an example in the country and Gorakhpur an example in the state in every field. This is possible. The condition is that everyone should have the team spirit to have a healthy competition with each other in order to be the best," he stated.

The CM said it is because of this team spirit that Gorakhpur became number one in the entire country in the field of rural sanitation. “If everyone works in the same way in concerned departments, the city can also become an example. Safety and cleanliness are anyway a collective responsibility,” he said.

