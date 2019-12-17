Gorilla Angrily Splashes Water On Tourist, Warns Them To Get Out Of Its Space

A recent video shared by a Twitter user has gone viral in which one can see a couple of tourist recording a gorilla who does not look pleased by the intervention. The video posted by IFS Susanta Nanda shows the tourist sitting in a boat when the gorilla stops for a moment, looks around and makes a huge splash of water on them and runs away. According to netizens, it seemed like a warning that one is not welcomed in the gorilla's space. The video has managed to get hundreds of likes and 90 retweets.

Don’t trespass into my territory- it can be worst next time👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/CgYmy2KaT6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 16, 2019

Gorilla uses sign language to communicate

In an unrelated incident, a gorilla in a zoo in Miami was seen communicating with the visitors in sign language. The video of the gorilla which was first released in 2013, has once again resurged in social media and been posted by several people. It is well known that Gorillas fall in the ape category which is considered as the ancestral lineage of humans as per the theory of evolution. Miami's gorilla surely exhibits the example of its intelligence proving the Darwin theory once again.

In the viral video, the gorilla gives an important message to the visitors at the zoo. Using signs with its hands and face, the gorilla tries to convey something. His message is later decoded as his denial to accept the food by visitors as it is prohibited in the zoo. He signals the visitors to not give food. The video was reshared by CTGN media and had instantly gained popularity. By now the video has been a view around 36K times and loads of comments which praise the animal's intelligence. A user wrote, “Wow what a clever lad... bless him. Gorillas and Orangutans are more intelligent than us humans. This gets me right in my heart... wow”. Similarly, another user called him “So smart". Likewise, a third user wrote: “They are clearly intelligent, may even evolve into human intelligence if given the right environment".

