Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Binoy Tamang Writes Letter To PM Modi; Read Details

Binoy Tamang, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's president wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take necessary steps to help the tea gardeners in the hills of North Bengal. In a seven-point letter to the PM, the Darjeeling strongman brushed on Narendra Modi's long term association with tea, as the PM takes pride in him being a 'Chai Wala'

"Hon’ble Prime minister, Modiji who prides in his past as a 'Chai-Wala', must have thought for the welfare of the tea garden workers across the country.” wrote Binoy Tamang.

The letter stated that GJM has agreed not to indulge in politics on Govt. advisories, but the GJM party demands the following actions from the tea garden management to fulfil when sending the workers to work. The demands should be clear for the benefit of the workers.

READ | GJM Prez Binoy Tamang Appreciates Mamata Banerjee's Stand Of Not Opening Tea Gardens In WB

A seven-point demand list included the following:

Tea Gardens should be sterilized Social distancing to be followed while working Provide protective gears for all the workers - masks & gloves and sanitizers Provide an increase in wages for people working in the lockdown period During the lockdown, period if a worker is infected with COVID 2019, tea garden owners should pay Rs 2 lakh as a medical insurance amount and if the person dies, the company should pay Rs. 10 lakhs ex gratia against the death insurance. Ensure food security to the tea garden workers. Access and availability of food should be continuous during the lockdown period. Tea garden owners should comply in a letter to the advisory of the Home Ministry, GOI dated 11th April 2020.

READ | Amid Lockdown, Tea Industry Seeks 50 Per Cent Workforce In Bengal Gardens

West Bengal Govt opens tea gardens

After the Centre’s order, the Chief Minister of West Bengal issued an order from her side, "We have always taken a stand for the vulnerable tea workers’ and we will continue to firmly state that the health of the tea workers is of utmost priority."

The West Bengal government ordered the opening of the tea garden after the order of the central government.

"So on 9th April against all our wishes, the Govt of WB had to follow the order of the Centre for skiffing of tea and then plucking with 25 per cent tea workers. I, would like to appeal once again to the PM to empathize with the tea garden workers and also to Raju Bhai, the Darjeeling MP of BJP, to please communicate the same to the Ministry of Home Affairs." wrote Binoy Tamang.

The letter states that the party is looking beyond petty political differences and working in collaboration with everyone to help humanity and also hopes that the PM has a plan for the tea garden workers and their safety after exempting the tea and coffee industry amongst others from the lockdown.

READ | West Bengal To Extend Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Till April 30: CM Mamata Banerjee

READ | Mamata Banerjee Reveals Details About COVID-19 Cases In WB, Says '7 Hotspots Identified'

(Image: PTI)