'Gosavi Detained In Connection With 2018 Case': Pune CP Amitabh Gupta To Republic

In a big development, the Pune Police has nabbed Narcotis Control Bureau's (NCB) independent witness KP Gosavi on Thursday in connection with a 2018 cheating case. After his arrest, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network and informed that Gosavi was absconding. Gupta added that based on intelligence inputs, Gosavi was detained by several teams of Pune Police. He further revealed that the procedure to arrest Gosavi is underway.

However, he added that Gosavi's detention has nothing to do with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, nor the NCB has put forth any request. Talking about the cheating case, the Pune Police Commissioner informed that Gosavi had promise a job to a person who was sent to Malaysia, but he was cheated.

"The person was cheated and Gosavi took money from him. Now we will arrest him and produce him before a court," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta

Kiran Gosavi has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then & was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued lookout circular against him. pic.twitter.com/vsZd4AqxuT — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Maharashtra | Kiran Gosavi was detained from outskirts of Pune in connection with a cheating case. The process to formally arrest him is underway: Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune City pic.twitter.com/noF4xsq9o7 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.