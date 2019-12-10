GoT Finds Mention In SC During Hearing Of Pleas Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370

On Tuesday, while the Supreme Court of India was hearing the petitions challenging the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, popular drama series Game of Thrones found a mention. The fantasy drama series which is based on George Martin's book, 'The Song of Ice and Fire,' was mentioned by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan and Attorney General K.K. Venugopal while making attempts to address issues on seating arrangement and compilation of the documents.

Game of Thrones or Game of Chairs?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was jam-packed on Tuesday as a five-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, R. Subhash Reddy, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant conducted the hearing on the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The court was so jam-packed that the lawyers found it difficult to finalize a seating arrangement, referring to which senior advocate, Rajeev Dhavan said that Game of Thrones had now become the 'Game of Chairs'. As the matter was consuming more time, K. K. Venugopal urged the court to start the proceedings soon. Justice Reddy asked Sharma to allow others counsel to come forward, but Sharma replied that he had already allowed others to come forth by leaving the chair himself. Justices Gavai and Reddy repeatedly asked Sharma not to argue any further on the matter and respect senior members of the Bar. At this, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal stated that the situation was turning out to be something like the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

Shah slams Congress on Kashmir issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the situation in the Kashmir valley is completely normal. He was responding to a question asked by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Question Hour about the situation in Kashmir. Taking a jibe at the Congress party, he also said that he can't make their condition normal because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370.

