Got Government 'emergency Alert' On Your Mobile Phone? Here Is What It Is

People across India received an "Emergency Alert-Severe" notification on their cell phones on Friday. This was the fourth or fifth time that such a message popped up on people's phones since August as an 'emergency alert: severe message'.

The message came on the screen at around 12:19 PM on September 15. Similar alerts were received by users on August 29, 23, 21 and 17.

The message flashed along with the date and time it was issued. It read, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to the TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

What are these alerts by the Centre?

On July 20, the Department of Telecommunications stated that it would collaborate with the National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to improve emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

The Ministry of Communications also said that these tests of the Cell Broadcast Alert system are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.

As per a statement by DoT, "These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System."

The Cell Broadcast Alert System is used by central agencies and emergency services to inform everyone about potential threats and keep them updated during crucial situations.

The department also stated that during the testing period, the public could get emergency alerts on their mobile phones.