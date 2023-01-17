'Got Hold Of Vehicle, He Dragged Me': 71-yr-old Bengaluru Hit & Run Survivor's Ordeal

An elderly man, identified as Muthappa, who was dragged for over 100 metres by scooter-borne youth fleeing after the accident in Bengaluru, said that the person attempted to run away when he demanded money for the damage to his vehicle.

Speaking to Republic, 71-year-old Muthappa said, "Accused crashed into my vehicle, I asked him to stop; he started abusing me. I demanded money for the damage caused. I got also hold of his vehicle but he dragged me even as I was holding onto the vehicle. He dragged me for a stretch on the road and I was injured in the process."

A video of Muthappa holding onto a speeding scooter perilously on a road stretch has gone viral. The clip has created a sense of outrage with netizens demanding action against the scooter rider. Infuriated by the act, eyewitnesses and fellow motorists thrashed the accused, injuring him too.

Muthappa said, "The public called the ambulance and I have been given treatment. Many people had gathered there, they even beat him. If he had said sorry after hitting my vehicle, I would have let him go."

"My shoes and a new set of pants that I had worn protected me to a large extent, they both are torn now," he said, adding that he has some injuries on the lower part of his body," he added.

Bengaluru-West Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Patil said that the accident took place in the afternoon. "Two vehicles met with an accident. The bike rider crashed into the Bolero and the driver of the car tried to stop the motorist but he has not stopped and dragged the victim for a short distance. The scooter driver is in our custody now."

The rider of the scooter has been identified as Saheel, a 25-year-old resident of Nayandahalli. He has been detained. The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

"The patient is out of danger but his condition will have to be monitored for the next 24 hours. X-ray scans show that he has not suffered any fractures but we will have to perform a CT scan," a doctor said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna visited Muthappa, who sustained injuries below his waist, at the hospital.