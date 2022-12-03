Got Rs 16,678 Cr Investments In Last 5 Years: Yamuna Expressway Authority

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday said it has received investments of Rs 16,678 crore in its area in the last five years.

As many as 2,80,018 jobs will be created with these investments, the YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway, said after its 75th Board Meeting on Friday.

The board also announced that it has adopted the revised Data Centre policy of the Uttar Pradesh government which was formulated in 2021 and has decided to authorise the chief executive officer (CEO) of YEIDA for bringing in local policy for data centres.

"A scheme for data centres will accordingly be brought out soon by the YEIDA,” according to an official statement.

The board meeting was held at YEIDA's headquarters in Greater Noida and chaired by Arvind Kumar, the additional chief secretary for infrastructure and industrial development (IID) in the Uttar Pradesh government.

After the board meeting, the YEIDA said in a statement, “In the financial year 2022-23, a total of 112 industrial plots on 2,63,895 square metres of land have been allotted by the Authority so far, due to which the Authority has received an investment of Rs 1,247.73 crore and about 20,000 new jobs will be created from these allocations.” “Along with this, many schemes of the Authority like an International Film City, hotel, mixed land use, petrol pump have been planned at present, from which there are possibilities of getting huge investment from the Authority,” it stated.

“The total investment received in YEIDA area in the last five years is Rs 16,678.08 crore, against which 2,80,018 jobs will be created,” according to the statement.

Regarding compensation to farmers and villagers in lieu of their land, the YEIDA said it has decided to give the amount being distributed separately to the heirs of the original deceased landowner for the additional compensation for the land acquired/purchased by the government.

“That is, if the heirs do not want to take the additional compensation in the joint bank account due to certain reasons, then after obtaining the share certificate from the tehsil concerned, the additional compensation will be distributed in different bank accounts in proportion,” it said.

“In this regard, the tenants belonging to Tehsil level Tehsildar will have to submit a joint affidavit and consent letter to separate the share in which the share of all the heirs is clearly disclosed in the authority,” it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)