'Got Your Geography Wrong': Maj Gaurav Arya Schools Chinese Expert After Tawang Clash

The Ministry of Defence, on December 12, confirmed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with the Indian Army along the LAC at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh which resulted in injuries to troops on both the sides. In the debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) lashed out at Chinese representative Victor Gao who suggested maintaining peace after Beijing's latest attempt of encroachment.

"Their soldiers try to cross the Line of Actual Control, they get beaten back. They try to occupy a 17,000 feet feature and here is Victor on our national television talking about peace and how the soldiers should chat. Possibly over a cup of green Chinese tea," Major Arya said.

"I want to tell Victor that you have got your geography wrong. If you think that China is in a dominating position all throughout the 3,500 km Line of Actual Control, you are mistaken. I don't think you have been to Line of Actual Control," he added. "I, on the other hand, had been posted there. Where I was present, we were at the dominating heights. We were at 14,000-17,000 (feet heights) from Shipki La, to Lupka 1 to Lupka 2. Our entire company, I was incharge of Bravo company, we were overlooking the Chinese. Our entire battalion, our entire brigade, our division were overlooking the Chinese. Yes there are some features where the Chinese are overlooking us."

Major Arya said that a response from the Indian Army was imminent as the Chinese tried to enter Indian territory and not the other way around. "You can't talk about peace in TV studios. Xi Jinping cannot talk about peace in Beijing and then do something exactly the opposite along the Line of Actual Control," he asserted. Major Arya also shared a story about Lieutenant General Sagat Singh who led India's Army during the 1967 clash with China's PLA. "We fought a war with you in 1962 and we suffered grievously in that war. But in 1967, it was Lieutenant General Sagat Singh who opened up artillery and he ensured that Chinese soldiers were massacred. And the Chinese ran away from Nathu La."

He also questioned the Chinese representative as to what Beijing was able to do after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan despite giving serious warnings of repercussions. "All your newspapers and social media handles were threatening 'we will shoot out Nancy Pelosi's plane. We will invade. What did you do? Zilch. Zero. That is the way to confront China," he said.