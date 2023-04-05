GOT7's Jinyoung To Enlist In Mandatory Military Service In May; Actor Pens Emotional Note

Korean actor and K-pop group GOT7 member Park Jinyoung will start his mandatory military service on May 8. Following the enlistment, the singer will serve as an active duty soldier, as confirmed by his agency BH Entertainment Wednesday (April 5). Jinyoung will be the second member of GOT7 to join the South Korean military, followed by group leader JAY B who enlisted in February, earlier this year. While three out of seven members of the group, including Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, and BamBam will not be compelled to serve because of their foreign citizenship, the remaining two Youngjae, 26, and Yugyeom, 25, will enlist in the coming years.

Following the announcement, Jinyoung shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Hello, everyone. I'm Park Jinyoung. It's gotten a lot warmer. Are you all doing well? You were surprised to hear about my enlistment, right? I will join the military on May 8th to fulfill my national defense obligations, as disclosed. I'm sure everyone is worried, but I think I've gotten calmer and more reliable after meeting you. So, thinking about you, I promise to be healthy, experience many things, and come back as a better person. See you soon. Thank you always and I love you.” Check out the post here:

Jinyoug’s IG story🥲



Park Jinyoung made his acting debut with K-drama Dream High 2 in 2012. The same year he was launched as a singer in the musical duo JJ Project with JAY B. They both were later added to the group GOT7 and released their first album in 2014.

Park Jinyoung's work front

GOT7 left their previous label JYP Entertainment in 2021 and have been focusing on their solo careers. The group reunited a year later to release their namesake album in the year 2022. On the work front, Jinyoung released his solo album titled Chapter 0: WITH at the beginning of this year and later held a global fan concert for the 10th anniversary of his debut. The actor recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming drama The Witch.