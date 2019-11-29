Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Gets Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday morning. The newly-elected President is on a three-day visit to India.

READ: Sri Lankan President Gotaya Rajapaksa Meets Jaishankar

🇮🇳-🇱🇰| Rolling out the red carpet



A 21-gun salute welcomed the Sri Lankan President @GotabayaR as he was greeted by #PresidentKovind & PM @narendramodi during the ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/KouozDuP1d — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2019

21-gun salute

After the welcome and a brief introduction to the delegation, President Rajapaksa addressed the media and gave his remarks. He said, "It is my first overseas visit after assuming duties as the President of Sri Lanka. I want to express my gratitude to the Indian government and to his excellency President and his excellency Prime Minister. I also express gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting me for this visit. My expectations for this visit are very high. During my Presidency, I want to bring the relations between India and Sri Lanka to a very high level. We, of course, have a long-standing friendship, historically and pollitically and at the same time, we need to work together for the benefit of India as well as Sri Lanka and the people of Sri Lanka on security as well as economic development. During my discussions, I want to ensure that we work together for the benefit of the people."

READ: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Meet PM Modi And Hold Bilateral Talks

Earlier, the Sri Lankar President met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. President Rajapaksa landed in New Delhi on Thursday for a three-day state visit. During the visit, he will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will be hoping to strengthen the ties.

Thank you for your warm welcome India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SyVzdUIyal — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 28, 2019

READ: Sri Lanka Won't Do Anything That Will Harm India's Interests: Prez Rajapaksa

READ: EAM Jaishankar: 'Diplomacy Is A Game, But That Of Realists'