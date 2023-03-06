Government Actively Taking Steps To Ensure Safety Of Migrant Workers: Tamil Nadu Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is making efforts to safeguard the interest of migrant labourers in the state after purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers of Bihar in the southern state began doing the rounds on social media. This has also escalated a debate across the political arena.

Talking about the steps being taken by the state government, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, Tamil Nadu CV Ganesan said, "Our government has been actively taking steps to ensure the safety of migrant labourers. A census of migrant workers is ongoing in every district. There are approximately 6 lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu."

Special directions have been given to district administrations

As per official reports, the government has directed all the district administrations in the state to ensure the safety of the migrant labourers and address their grievances. Special directions have been given to the district administrations of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Nilgiris to ensure the safety of the migrant workers.

On the directions from Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, the state government has formed a special team comprising the district collectors, police superintendents and labour officers at the district level to closely engage with the migrant workers. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had already talked to the Tamil Nadu CM and discussed with him, the present situation in the state. Kumar had requested his TN counterpart to ensure the safety of the migrant workers from Bihar.

Apart from this, the members of Bihar Assembly committee have also visited Tiruppur and inspected the situation. They also held meetings with the district administration and expressed confidence that the migrants were safe in the district.

This comes after an undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein Hindi-speaking migrant labourers from an unidentified location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and beaten. In the wake of the video, Nitish Kumar announced that he would send a team of four members to the southern state to probe the issue. However, the allegations levelled against Tamil Nadu were denied by the state government. However, the controversy has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing DMK of creating an 'atmosphere of hatred' in the state.