Government Announces Campaign To Celebrate Week Leading Up To Women's Day

The Ministry of Women and Child Development along with other ministries is launching a campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day which is observed on 8th March all across the world. The campaign would be launched from March 1, the week leading up to Women's Day. All 7 days leading up to 8th March would observe 7 different themes in line with the Centre's 'Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao' program.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the themes that are being observed are, "Education, Health and Nutrition, Empowerment of Women, Skills & Entrepreneurship and participation in sports, special circumstances, rural women and agriculture and urban women."

'Empowered Women Empowering the Nation'

The Union Minister for Women and Child development Smriti Irani addressed this campaign and said, "Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji has kick-started International Women’s Day Celebrations today. Special focus programs highlighting 'Empowered Women Empowering the Nation' will be held across the country during the week-long celebrations."

.@HRDMinistry to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay in Schools and Colleges Across the Country



Government has Taken up Game-Changing Initiatives for Education of Girls: HRD Minister @DrRPNishank



Read more: https://t.co/yqyxQ3t6J2#BetiPadhaoDeshBadhao👩🧎‍♀️👳‍♀️💃🧛‍♀️🤾‍♀️🤹‍♀️🏃‍♀️🧝‍♀️👵👩 pic.twitter.com/477gjBI0kS — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 1, 2020

National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma also tweeted to share this campaign which celebrates the "contribution of women in all fields."

Government of #India launches campaign to observe #InternationalWomenDay.



7 themes identified for 7 days; Contribution of women in all field to be celebrated.



🗓 1st to 7th March 2020

Details: https://t.co/H1ihwFitEa



#IWD2020 #BetiPadhaoDeshBadhao pic.twitter.com/r5ZbCP9fAW — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) March 1, 2020

Other Ministries such as the Information & Broadcasting, Health & Family Welfare, Human Resource Development (HRD), Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Rural Development (RD), Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA), Finance, Defence and Home are also involved in this campaign.

