Government Announces Phone Booking Of Vaccine For Rural Areas; 'Call 1075 To Book Slot'

Refuting claims that the rural people are being sidelined in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Head of National Health Authority RS Sharma on Friday asserted that to ensure inclusivity the government has come up with the 1075 helpline number, on which one can call and easily book appointments. He added that district officers, district collectors, and staff of Primary Health Centres are helping in creating awareness about the helpline number among the rural population while all common service centres are partnering with the government, and are ensuring that the rural people are easily able to book slots.

How to book vaccine by phone call on 1075?

To ensure that system is inclusive,we've opened 1075 call center where one can call&book appointments.All common service centers partnering with us to register/book slots for vaccination in rural areas:RS Sharma, Head,National Health Authority on lack of technology in rural India pic.twitter.com/DdA5AJEuLj — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Next, he took the opportunity to talk about inclusivity in the vaccination drive in general. Elaborating on the same, he said, "The very fact that more than half of the population in the age group of 45+ are walk-in registrations & are getting vaccinated, is proof enough of inclusivity in the system." Further, talking about problems being faced by the age group 18-44, he said, "The problem is occurring in 18- 45 age group as the supply of vaccine is low. This is a temporary problem."

He concluded by asserting that the system of vaccination drive is transparent. "Whether it is a VVIP or a normal citizen, each one is looking at the same data of vacancies for vaccination," he said while adding that this transparency gives people confidence that the system is not providing any prioritization to anybody.

Vaccination drive in India

India kickstarted its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the first phase on 16 January, in which the healthcare and the frontline workers were administered vaccination. The second phase of vaccinations, which started on March 1, 2021, allowed for all Indians above the age of 60 and Indians between the age of 45 and 59 with comorbidities to be vaccinated. From April 1st, 2021, People above the age of 45 years were made eligible while from May 1, 2021, all above the age of 18 years were made eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Till May 27, India has nearly administered 20.54 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,54,51,902 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,27,025 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,47,730 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,53,39,068 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,19,860 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 6,35,32,545 people have got their first dose and another 1,02,15,474 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 5,77,48,235 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,69,925 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 1,51,52,040 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

