Government Approves Strategic Shinkun La Tunnel In Ladakh Amid Faceoff With China

In order to boost all-weather connectivity to the border areas of Ladakh, the Union cabinet on Wednesday, February 15 gave its approval for the construction of the 4.1-km Shinkun La tunnel on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha road link. Notably, this approval is seen as a major move to bolster the country’s defence along the China border amid the military faceoff with China.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur shared the details of the Cabinet's decision on the Shinkun La tunnel in Ladakh saying that the tunnel will be completed by December 2025 at a cost of Rs 1,681 crore. Adding further, the Minister said that the tunnel will provide all-weather road connectivity to Ladakh and this will be the shortest route to the border areas of the Union territory.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security today approved the Shinku La tunnel for the Ladakh area which will provide all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region with the entire country... This (project) is also very important as far as the security and safety of the country are concerned…. It will also help in the movement of our security forces in that region,” Anurag Thakur said while addressing the media.

'Tunnel will allow continuous supply of troops to East Ladakh in Winter': Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Shinku La tunnel will allow a continuous supply of troops, equipment, and rations to East Ladakh in winter.

Taking to this Twitter, Gadkari said, "Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji approves construction of Shinku La Tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The length of the tunnel will be 4.1 kilometres which are to be completed by 2025. The tunnel under Shinku La on the Manali-Darcha-Padam-Nimu axis will allow a continuous supply of troops, equipment, and rations to East Ladakh in winter."

Notably, this development comes after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9 last year. Also, several rounds of Corps Commander Level meetings were held between India and China to restore tranquillity and peace along the LAC in the Western Sector after the Galwan faceoff in June 2020 where both sides troops engaged in deadly hand-to-hand combat.

