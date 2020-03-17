India Is The Sole Rational & Logically Feasible Place To Seek Shelter: Centre On CAA In SC

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday filed its affidavit before the Supreme Court in the ongoing case surrounding the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. In a 129-page affidavit, the government has defended the controversial legislation calling it a “benign piece of legislation which seeks to provide relaxation, in the nature of an amnesty, to specific communities from the specified countries with a clear cut off date”.

The government said that the CAA is a "specific amendment which seeks to tackle a specific problem prevalent in the specified countries", that is, persecution on the ground of religion. "CAA is a narrowly tailored legislation seeking to address the specific problem which awaited India’s attention for a solution since several decades," the government has said.

Arguments by the Centre

The government in its submissions has broken down their defence to twelve main questions which primarily deal with whether or not the Citizenship Amendment Act is violative of various constitutional provisions including the right to equality, right to life and the principles of secularism. The MHA has stated that a qualitative selection has been done of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, and Christians on the basis that they practice a religion separate from the religion recognised by the Constitution of the country they belong to.

“The condition of minorities in Pakistan, especially those of the Hindus and the Sikhs, had been taken up with the Government of Pakistan. It was emphasised upon the Government of Pakistan that protecting the classified communities is its responsibility. In case of Afghanistan, many instances of religious persecution came to notice between mid-1990s and 2001, when the Taliban were in power. The atrocities perpetrated by them against non-Muslims were noted all over the world,” the government has stated in its affidavit.

The government also says that considering the totality of factors, including international geopolitics, the demographic profile of nations, the presence of other persons of classified communities in other nations and the presence of theocratic regimes in other countries make it amply clear that India represents the sole rational and logically feasible place to seek shelter. The affidavit has been filed by the government in response to the flurry of petitions that were filed before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Supreme Court will later this month, hear arguments on the same.

