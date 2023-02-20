Government Employees In WB Continue To Protest, Demands Regularisation Of DA

Demanding regularisation of Dearness Allowance (DA), government employees in Kolkata, West Bengal, continue to protest. Additionally, they are calling for appointments to various state government jobs that are devoid of corruption.

West Bengal | State government employees held a protest in Kolkata related to DA (Dearness allowance) hike. (19.02) pic.twitter.com/vvdQ05mHCw — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

What is a Dearness allowance?

Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment provided by the government to pensioners and employees of the public sector. In order to reduce the impact of inflation, it is computed as a percentage of basic pay. In accordance with the terms of the Income Tax Act of 1961, it is required to include a tax liability disclosure for DA when submitting an ITR. The personnel of Bangladesh and India are both eligible for this salary component.

The Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced that the dearness allowance for state workers in West Bengal, including teachers and pensioners, had been increased by 3%. The Finance Minister made the statement as the state government presented a 3.39 lakh crore budget for 2023–2024.

The dearness allowance for more than 1 crore employees and pensioners will likely increase by about 4% in the near future, according to the Centre. The dearness allowance will rise from 38% to 42% as a result of this increase. The most recent Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which is released each month by the Labour Bureau, a division of the Labour Ministry, serves as the basis for the calculation of the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners.