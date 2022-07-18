Government Encourages Online Dating To 'restore' Parsi Population In The Country

The Minority Affairs Ministry has developed a plan to "restore" the Parsi population in India, which has been found to be declining due to the eligible bachelors' lack of desire for marriage. In light of this, the ministry devised the "Jiyo Parsi" programme, which promotes Parsi men and women to engage in "online dating" and marriage counselling. Notably, according to statistics, about 30 per cent of eligible adults are unmarried in the Parsi community, PTI reported.

The Parsi community's overall fertility rate is about 0.8 per couple, and on average, 800 people die each year compared to the birth of 200 to 300 children, which is worse than the situation faced by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, according to Shernaz Cama Director of Parzor Foundation, one of the organisations behind implementing this scheme.

It is pertinent to mention that the total fertility rate is 1.94 in the Hindu community, 2.36 in the Muslim community, 1.88 in the Christian community, and 1.61 in the Sikh community, according to the most recent National Health and Family Welfare Survey (NHFWS). In addition to that, according to the 2011 census, the population of the Parsi community in the country was 57,264 as against 1,14,000 in 1941, indicating a downfall in their population.

'Jiyo Parsi' scheme

Notably, the "Jiyo Parsi" programme, for which a budget of 4 to 5 crore rupees is allocated annually, was introduced by the Minority Affairs Ministry in November 2013 with the goal of balancing the population of the Parsi community and raising their overall fertility rate in India.

Speaking to PTI, Cama said, "Since the launch of the scheme (till July 15), 376 babies are born, which is more than the average of 200 babies born in the Parsi community every year... It has been found in the study that about 30 per cent of adults in the Parsi community are unmarried even though they are eligible for marriage. The main reason for not getting married is the strong feeling of independence among youth, especially women. They also have the responsibility of taking care of their elderly, which is another reason why they are not able to get married."

Explaining the efforts being made to encourage Parsi youth to get married, she said, "In the post-Covid era, we started 'online dating' which has yielded good results. There was a break in between as our counsellors started working in the field. Now we are resuming it."

Online dating for Parsi Men and Women

Referring to the modus operandi of organising online dating for marriage, Cama said, "Our counsellors attend community events at the local level and gather information about the likes and dislikes of men and women willing to get married, their expectations from their future life partner along with some other personal details." After this, these people are introduced through an online medium where decisions regarding marriages are solely based on their discretion, she told PTI. Adding further, she said that under marriage counselling, face-to-face meetings are organised.

She also said that those adults who are determined to not get married are counselled to change their minds, announcing that they have achieved decent success in this as well.

(Inputs from PTI)