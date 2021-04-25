Government Extends Tax Dispute Settlement Scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’

Owing to the ongoing crisis of second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the tax feud payment scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ started in 2020. The original date of settling the issues was April 30 which has been now extended to June 30 2021 without any additional charge. The step has been taken to help citizens facing a health crisis.

The Finance Ministry informed that several citizens had made requests for the extension.

"Due to the critical COVID-19 pandemic, storming equally across the country, affecting the lives of our people, and also keeping in mind requests received by the taxpayers, tax consultants, and other stakeholders that various time barring dates, which were earlier extended to April 30, 2021, by various notifications as well as under the Direct Tax Vivas see Vishwas Act, 2020 may be further extended, the government has extended certain timelines today," stated the Finance Minister.

Cases in which extensions have been granted in Time limit:

For the passing of any order for assessment or reassessment under the Income-tax Act, 1961(hereinafter called 'the Act' ) the time limit for which is provided under section 153 or section 153B thereof;

For passing an order consequent to the direction of DRP under sub-section (13) of section 144C of the Act;

For issuance of notice under section 148 of the Act for reopening the assessment where income has escaped assessment;

For sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy under sub-section (1) of section 168 of the Finance Act 2016.

'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020

The act was launched on March 2020 with an aim to reduce imminent income tax litigation, produce on-time revenue for government and help citizens. Earlier in February, the extension was made to 31 March 2021. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur had informed in Lok Sabha that the government realized â‚¹53,346 crore through direct tax dispute resolution scheme "Vivad Se Vishwas" till February 22. Under the scheme, the minister informed that over 1.28 lakh declarations have been filed involving a disputed tax of â‚¹98,328 crore. Out of this, the government has received â‚¹53,346 crore as payments against disputed tax.

(Inputs from ANI)