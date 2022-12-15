Government Focussing On Last-mile Air Connectivity To Tier-III Cities: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the government is concentrating on last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities to ensure democratisation of civil aviation in the country.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said India has tremendous connectivity between Tier I-II cities.

"What needs to be strengthened is last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities. Our government is concentrating on last- mile connectivity to make sure the democratisation of civil aviation does truly take place in the country," Scindia said during Question Hour.

The minister said the government is looking at the small aircraft scheme launched last year under which sub-20 seater aircraft are being used to provide last-mile connectivity.

In the last round of UDAN -- UDAN 4.2 -- 132 routes have been awarded of which in the major sectors, 16 are helicopter routes, and almost 50 are seaplane routes, Scindia said.

To a question on aerosports, Scindia said it is a new area and has tremendous future and potential in the country.

"In the West, where aerosports are...prevalent, in winter...we can bring all of those aerosports to India because of the weather pattern in India," he said.

The minister said the government has set up an aerosports organisation, which will be decentralised into different states units.

"Each of the state units, along with central units, will certainly look at easing of the process so we can proliferate this across the country," Scindia said.