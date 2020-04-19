Government Offices Outside Covid-19 Hotspots To Resume Work Due To Partial Relaxation

The government offices across the country are set to resume operations from Monday onwards as the state governments across the country have allowed partial relaxation in the working of the government offices in places that are not in the containment zones. The Centre had also issued guidelines allowing conditional resumption of industries with respect to the prevailing situation.

The Karnataka government has decided to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20, including the functioning of government offices and allowing industries to operate and for three percent staff in the IT-BT sector to attend offices in order to set the economic activities back on track.

Likewise for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal too, the bottom rung category of the government offices of staff will report to work from Monday and up to one-third of the subordinate and ministerial staff will work on a rotation basis as per the orders issued by the states above.

While the offices have been allowed to resume, the management of the government has been directed to make use of thermal scanners and sanitisers as safety measures against the virus while following the social distancing protocol at all costs.

All mining activity in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh would resume from Monday as a part of the lockdown relaxation

To ensure that the economic cycle moves on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

To facilitate transportation of essential commodities and services, restaurants, fuel stations and motor vehicle repair garages along highways have been allowed to function.

However, the Central Government on Sunday announced the continuation of the prohibition on the supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.