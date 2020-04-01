Government On An Overdrive To Identify And Quarantine Tablighi Markaz Participants

The Union Government has taken a very strong note of the violations that took place at the Tablighi Markaz in New Delhi that led to the spread of Coronavirus in many parts of the country. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today took a meeting by video conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States. During the meeting, the states were sensitized about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19.

“The States were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing,” an official spokesman said.

The Union Government has also taken a strong view of the violation of the visa conditions by the Tablighi Jamat. “It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions”. The Union Government has asked State Governments to initiate action as per law for the violation of visa conditions. “The State was asked to initiate action for violation of visa condition against foreigners and the organizers of the event,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure that the economically weaker section does not suffer during the lockdown, the states were asked to implement Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojna in the next week. “The States were asked to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfers to beneficiaries. It should be organized in a staggered manner to ensure social distance,” spokesman further added.

"The Cabinet Secretary was informed that lockdown is being implemented effectively all around the country. It was noted that lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance,” the spokesman said.

“The manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained”, he added.

In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have started a massive campaign to trace and identify all the contacts of Tablighi Markaz participants. In Jammu, six people have been quarantined whereas, in Kathua, authorities have asked police to register a case against seven individuals who didn’t disclose their participation in Tablighi Markaz.

