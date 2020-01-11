Government Quashes PSA Against 26 Persons; All In Kashmir

In a major development post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government on Saturday revoked detention warrants against 26 persons detained under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.
The persons whose detention has been revoked are:
- Rouf Ahmad Dar, resident of Akram Dar
- Mohallah Samboora from Pulwama's Pampore
- Abdul Salam Rather, resident of Baramulla's Dewan Bagh
- Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmad Tantray and Mohammad Umer Dar of Baramulla's Rafiabad
- Rameez Ahmad Hajam, resident of Panzgam, District Pulwama
- Mohammad Imran Dar Baramulla's Kripalpora Payeen Matipora Singhpora Pattan
- Muzafar Ahmad Dar, resident of Lathishort Bomai, Sopore
- Mohd Maqbool Yatoo, resident of Hygam Sopore, district Baramulla
- Showkat Ahmad Shah from Pulwama's Chandhara
- Mohammad Arif Lone, resident of Yanner Pahalgam
- Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag's Ari-Gohal Akad
- Mudasir Maqbool Teli of Anantnag's Mir Maidan Dooru
- Shabir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Mirhama, District Kulgam
- Nawaz Ahmad Haroo and Sadam Hussain Haroo, residents of Watigam Manzgam, District Kulgam
- Rafiq Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama's Gulzarpora
- Shabir Ahmad Lone, resident of Nadihal Rafiabad, District Baramulla
- Fayaz Ahmad Naikoo of Tarzoo Sopore, District Baramulla
- Shabir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama's Larkipora Padgampora
- Umar Gull, resident of Pulwama Bonpora Samboora
- Aadil Ahmad Lone, resident of Segripora Samboora, District Pulwama
- Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Nowpora Sopore, District Baramulla
- Nazir Ahmad Ronga of Srinagar's Vakil Colony
- Zahoor Ahmad Mir, resident of Baramulla's Rohama Rafiabad
- Javid Kalas of Shopian's Nasserpora
This revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) comes on the second day of the visit of envoys of 16 countries. The envoys met various delegations in Jammu on the second day of their visit. Envoys also met Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir valley in the 1990s post terrorism.
