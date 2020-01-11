Government Quashes PSA Against 26 Persons; All In Kashmir

In a major development post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government on Saturday revoked detention warrants against 26 persons detained under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

The persons whose detention has been revoked are:

Rouf Ahmad Dar, resident of Akram Dar

Mohallah Samboora from Pulwama's Pampore

Abdul Salam Rather, resident of Baramulla's Dewan Bagh

Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmad Tantray and Mohammad Umer Dar of Baramulla's Rafiabad

Rameez Ahmad Hajam, resident of Panzgam, District Pulwama

Mohammad Imran Dar Baramulla's Kripalpora Payeen Matipora Singhpora Pattan

Muzafar Ahmad Dar, resident of Lathishort Bomai, Sopore

Mohd Maqbool Yatoo, resident of Hygam Sopore, district Baramulla

Showkat Ahmad Shah from Pulwama's Chandhara

Mohammad Arif Lone, resident of Yanner Pahalgam

Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag's Ari-Gohal Akad

Mudasir Maqbool Teli of Anantnag's Mir Maidan Dooru

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Mirhama, District Kulgam

Nawaz Ahmad Haroo and Sadam Hussain Haroo, residents of Watigam Manzgam, District Kulgam

Rafiq Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama's Gulzarpora

Shabir Ahmad Lone, resident of Nadihal Rafiabad, District Baramulla

Fayaz Ahmad Naikoo of Tarzoo Sopore, District Baramulla

Shabir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama's Larkipora Padgampora

Umar Gull, resident of Pulwama Bonpora Samboora

Aadil Ahmad Lone, resident of Segripora Samboora, District Pulwama

Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Nowpora Sopore, District Baramulla

Nazir Ahmad Ronga of Srinagar's Vakil Colony

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, resident of Baramulla's Rohama Rafiabad

Javid Kalas of Shopian's Nasserpora

This revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) comes on the second day of the visit of envoys of 16 countries. The envoys met various delegations in Jammu on the second day of their visit. Envoys also met Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir valley in the 1990s post terrorism.

