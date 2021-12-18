Government ready for Omicron variant: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 18(PTI) Delhi government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

He advised people not to panic saying even though the variant was said to spread faster than the previous ones, its symptoms were mild.

He said Delhi was unlikely to face another wave of infections, since according to the sero survey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.

"I have been holding meetings these last few days and I want to assure people that our government is ready to tackle Omicron," Kejriwal said at a Christmas and New Year event hosted by the Delhi Assembly Speaker here in the assembly premises.

The CM said the government learnt lessons during the April wave and has worked on its shortcomings.

"In April this year, the fourth wave of COVID in Delhi claimed many lives. We took help from everyone and together we brought it under control. We pray to god there is no next wave but if it comes we will bring it under control as we did during the last wave of infection in April," he said.

Kejriwal greeted Delhiites and people of the country with a message of peace, brotherhood and wellbeing of all. PTI VIT VN VN

