Government Scales Remdesivir Production To 74 Lakh Units Per Month From May

Amid increasing demand, the Central government on Thursday said that nearly double the production of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. The production will be of 74 lakh units from the current 38.80 lakh units. The Home Ministry passed the instructions on Thursday.

The letter passed by the Ministry added that several steps have been taken to boost the production capability.

"The supply of Remdesivir injection and imported drug Tocilizumab is under severe limitation due to sharp rise in demand. Several steps have been taken to increase the production capacity of the seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir injection in the country from 38.80 lakh units per month to 74 lakh units per month by early May 2021," added the letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

The ministry has also instructed states and Union Territories to make sure that drug is not wasted anywhere. The letter also said that meanwhile allocation and supply of the drug will be done from April 21 to April 30 which has been informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Department of Pharmaceutical (DoP). The allocation and supply will be done through all the licensed domestic manufacturers.

Control Mechanism

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla added that under the Department of Pharmaceuticals a monitoring system, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers through the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) a monitoring system will be set to regularly check the supply of COVID-19 drugs. The monitoring will be done jointly with drug producers and state governments.

The allocation is to be done in a smooth and timely manner to avoid any complications.

"In view of the above, I would urge you to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities concerned to take all steps for compliance with the above allocation and subsequent allocations to be made by MoHFW and DOP in a smooth and timely manner to ensure seamless supply and transport of Remdesivir to States/UTs concerned," mentioned Mr. Bhalla.

He further asserted that any issue occurring movement of this drug may lead to unintended huge effect to the nation's fight against COVID-19. He also urged authorities to personally monitor the supply and usage of the drugs as well. With the advice of appointing Nodal Officers for the responsibility, he added that unrestricted and timely deployment of drugs is needed.

MoHFW has allocated the current stock of Remdesivir to states.