Government School Teacher Beats Up Class 8 Boy In Coimbatore, Dislocates His Shoulder

In a recent incident of physical abuse at Alandurai in Coimbatore, a government school teacher allegedly beat up a Class 8 boy, leading to his shoulder dislocation. The boy was admitted to a local hospital, with severe injuries on his body. When asked by his parents, the boy confided that a teacher at his school was responsible for the act.

According to sources, the Class 8 boy and a Class 6 student got into a clash while playing in school on Thursday afternoon. Seeing this, Paruvathammal, a teacher from the school intervened to stop the scuffle. While the Class 6 student was let off with a warning because his parent was a school alumnus, the victim was taken to the staff room and beaten up with a stick by Paruvathammal, informed sources.

“I was asked to kneel down in the staff room and the teacher beat me up for more than half an hour with a stick. I couldn't even lift my hand after she asked me to leave,” said the boy after getting discharged from the hospital.

While the parents of the boy lodged a complaint with the school principal over the matter, the accused teacher denied the charges levelled against her. The parents then approached the Alandhurai police station. The police brought them to the school premises to conduct a closed-door peace talk between the school administration and the boy’s family.

The boy’s mother told Republic, " We were shocked and wanted to immediately register a complaint and make the teacher pay for it. But when the police took us for a peace talk, the headmistress and teacher apologised and promised to take care of the medical expenses. The police also put some pressure on us to solve the matter amicably and we decided to come to a consensus as our child’s future is at stake, and we don’t want him to make rounds of the court. Therefore we decided to let this go after getting an assurance that such incidents will not be repeated.”

When we contacted Alandhurai police station for a comment, the official who handled the case stated, "Though the injuries on the kid were shocking, the parents were confused as to what to do next. We explained to them the legal procedures they would be facing and it was solely their decision regarding the issue. They did not file an official complaint as they were fine with the assurance the school management gave them.”

The boy is recovering at home. Meanwhile, the district educational officer Mathialagan conducted an inquiry in the school premises on Monday. Teachers, parents of both the students and a few other students were questioned during the inquiry.