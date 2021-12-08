Government spending money on 'tirths' not on 'graveyards', says Adityanath

Mathura, Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that while previous state government spent money on building walls of graveyards, the current government is spending it on development of ‘Tirths’ (holy pilgrimages).

Adityanath made the comment during a public address here where he announced projects worth Rs 200 crore.

He alleged that government schemes were reserved only for “four VIP districts” during the earlier governments, but they were now being implemented across the state.

“Earlier only one family was enjoying benefits, now 25 crore people of the state are getting them,” Adityanath said.

He accused the opposition parties’ leaders of not coming to the fore in the battle against the pandemic, adding sarcastically they were not needed now and they can continue to be in “quarantine”.

The CM alleged that mafia that was “welcomed with both arms” during the previous governments is now being shown the jail gates.

He said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is under construction, would not have come about if there were any other government in the state.

Speaking about COVID, the CM advised people to remain cautious against the Omicron variant, which is being said to be more infectious than the previous ones.

He said so far 17 crore people in the state have been vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and 15-16 lakh shots are being administered every day. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)