Centre Warns Against 'profiteering Amid Pandemic' By Hoarding N-95 Masks, PPEs & Sanitiser

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has issued a directive, warning manufacturers, importers, and suppliers against overpricing and hoarding of N-95 masks which have been declared as an essential commodity in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The order came after several complaints of people selling masks at exorbitant prices in the market, to benefit from the increase in demand.

The department of Pharmaceuticals has asked states to ensure that all essentials, including N-95 and surgical masks, gloves, and hand sanitisers are available in sufficient quantity and the selling price does not exceed the maximum retail price mentioned on the pack.

“This refers to the grievances being received regarding hoarding, back marketing, and differential higher pricing of N-95 masks in the country…. It is hereby informed that N-95 mask has been notified as an essential commodity on March 13 under the Essential Commodities Act… hoarding, black marketing is a punishable offence under the Act,” says the Government’s directive issued on Thursday.

Under the Act, those who fail to comply with the directive are bound to face a prison term of a minimum three months to 7 years along with a penalty. A senior government official said that the directive was necessary as people were selling masks at different rates. “Profiteering at the time when people are fighting a pandemic is not acceptable,” he said.

Khadi masks gain popularity

Working on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the nation to go vocal and promote indigenous products, the manufacturing of Kadhi products has increased in the past few weeks. Sankalp for Khadi, an NGO which has been promoting Khadi for the past many years has also stepped into making masks out of Khadi amidst the outbreak of COVID-19.

The organization procures raw materials from rural areas across the country and uses them to make masks among other products. This also helps in giving employment to the needy. The masks not only promote the swadeshi movement started by the central government but are a comfortable option against its rival products in the market. They are soft and easy to breathe through. The molecules of the cloth are so that they protect you from the virus.

Notably, India is expected to emerge as one of the main exporters of masks with the habit of its wearing catching up on people worldwide in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

