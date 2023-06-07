Wrestlers Accept Anurag Thakur's Invite For Talks; Govt 'open For Discussion'

Ace wrestlers who continue to protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh regarding allegations of sexual harassment accepted Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's invite to discuss the issue once again. This has come after Thakur invited the wrestlers. On Twitter, Thakur wrote, "The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI boss over allegations of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile,the wrestlers who have been leading the protest have resumed their duties in the Railways.

Delhi Police to file status report

Delhi police are expected to file a status report in the Rouse Avenue Court today (June 7) in connection with Brij Bhushan Singh's case. On Monday, June 5, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police reached WFI chief residence to gather crucial documents as part of the investigation. The family members, housekeepers, and relatives of the WFI chief were also questioned. The probe team also reached the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalay National Academy, where they took statements from coaches of the academy in connection with the same case against the WFI head. WFI chief has however, said that he will "hang himself" if even one accusation against him is true.

"I will hang myself even if one allegation against me turns out to be true. I stand by my statement..," said Brij Bhushan to the media in UP's Gonda after the FIR.

WFI chief has two FIRs and 10 complaints against him based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers. The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been demanding action against the WFI chief. The wrestlers also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night, June 3.