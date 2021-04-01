Centre Withdraws Day-old Order Slashing Interest Rate For Small Savings; Cites Oversight

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the government has withdrawn the order that slashed interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes for the June quarter. While the PPF rate at 7.1% had been cut to 6.4%, the NSCs (national savings certificates) rates were cut to 5.9% from 6.8%.



The interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. A tweet by the Finance Minister read "Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn."

The Savings Scheme for senior citizens witnessed a fall in rate from 7.4% to 6.5%; while the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme which was the highest-paying small savings measure witnessed its rate cut from 7.6% to 6.9%. The Kisan Vikas Patra, which initially had a tenure of 10 years and four months, will now mature in 11 years and 6 months— this resulted in a rate cut of 6.2%.

On Wednesday, the government had announced that the interest rates on small savings will be cut and had said that the change in rates will be in effect from April 1. It would have been the steepest fall of 1.1 percent that would effect in the one-year term deposit, as the government had announced that the interest rate on savings deposits would be reduced by 0.5 percent to 3.5 percent from the existing 4 percent annually.

Savings deposit revised from 4% to 3.5%,annually.

PPF rate down from 7.1% to 6.4%,annually.

1 yr time deposit revised from 5.5% to 4.4%,quarterly.

Senior citizen savings schemes rate down from 7.4% to 6.5%,quarterly&paid pic.twitter.com/x05Hko3vho — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

The government had further announced that the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme which is paid quarterly, would also reduce to 6.5 percent. However, the latest development announced by Finance Minister Sitharaman on Thursday is likely to bring some relief to savers who seek relief in terms of availing decent interest on their deposits, for the future.

According to PTI, the new interest rate on PPF has been down to its lowest since 1974. The PPF interest rate between August 1974-March 1975 was seven percent, prior to that it was 5.8 percent. The move by the government to cut down the interest rates would have affected several pensioners who were relieved last year when the interest rates remained the same.