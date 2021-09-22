Govt Action On Param Bir Singh Only If Chandiwal Panel Directs: Maharashtra Home Minister

The Maharashtra government will initiate action against ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh only if the Justice Chandiwal Commission issues directions regarding the same, said state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil speaking to Republic on Wednesday.

Param Bir Singh, who has been evading the summons issued by the inquiry commission in the extortion case of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has been untraceable for weeks. The former Mumbai cop has been slapped with an arrest warrant and multiple fines for failing to cooperate with the investigation. However, Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, is believed to be in hiding.

When asked if Param Bir Singh will be dealt with by the police since he has gone missing amid judicial proceedings, Patil said that legal action might be taken against the ex-cop on the directives of the inquiry commission.

"This is a judicial matter. The Justice Chandiwal Commission has been constituted by the court. If they have sent a warrant to Param Bir Singh and he is absconding, they can initiate any action against him that they deem fit. The Maharashtra government will take actions against the cop only as per the commission's directives," the Home Minister told Republic TV, ruling out the DG's suspension.

Param Bir Singh slapped with bailable warrant again

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chandiwal commission reissued a bailable warrant and imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 on him for failure to comply with the summons. The warrants were served through Maharashtra Police. As per the report, the summons could not be served at his two official addresses - one in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, and the second in Chandigarh, the reason being his unavailability.

When the police tried to execute the warrants, they got a different address to access him but he was not found there either. Moreover, Singh has been asked to file an affidavit and appear in person on October 6.

According to sources, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has demanded the attachment of Param Bir's property if he doesn't appear before the panel again. Incidentally, Singh has already filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission.