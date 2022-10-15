Govt Adviser Kanchan Gupta Slams 'uncalled For' Anti-India Ad In US Publication

After the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried out a full-page advertisement maligning the image of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, senior adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV claimed that fugitive Ramachandra Vishwanathan was running the ad campaign against the Indian government. He further called the ad an assault on India's sovereignty.

Speaking about the controversial advertisement, Gupta claimed, "The ad campaign against the Indian government is being run by a fugitive named Ramachandra Vishwanathan, who is the CEO of a company called Devas." He further added, "Vishwanathan is a declared fugitive economic offender in India. The Supreme Court ruled that his firm Devas was involved in corruption. This is not a campaign against Modi Govt alone. It's an assault on our judiciary and our legal system. This is against India's sovereignty."

Calling it a blatant abuse of media, "This is an open assault, it is something which is never seen before. The advertisement is talking about the 'Magnitsky Act' which allows the US government to sanction foreign government officials involved in severe cases of human rights violations."

"The act is very wild and something that is uncalled for. To say that media space is open to all is a misnomer. In the recent past, New York Times has been carrying advertisements issued by ISI-funded anti-India groups portraying that India has decided to massacre Muslims. This is totally unacceptable," the senior advisor in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta asserted.

Gupta further raised concern over the advertisement depicting India's growth rate. He said, "The recent advertisement in the WSJ portraying India in a bad image comes at a time when the IMF chief has said that India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times."

Taking to Twitter, Kanchan Gupta wrote, "Shameful weaponisation of American media by fraudsters. This shockingly vile ad targeting India and its Government appeared in WSJ." He added, "Do you know who is behind this and similar ads? This ad campaign is being run by fugitive Ramachandra Vishwanathan, who was the CEO of Devas."

WSJ carries anti-India advertisement

The WSJ carried a full-page advertisement targeting India and calling it an "unsafe place to invest". Furthermore, the larger motif of the advertisement was that of an old American western 'Wanted' poster.

The advertisement titled, "Wanted Modi's Magnitsky 11 - Meet the officials who make India an unsafe place to invest". The ad carried the pictures of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Antrix Corp Chairman Rakesh Sasibhushan.

It further included the names of Supreme Court judges Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian, Special Judge (PC Act) Chandra Shekhar, Enforcement Directorate’s (ED's) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, ED Assistant Director R Rajesh, CBI DSP Ashish Pareek, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman and ED Deputy Director A Sadiq Mohamed.

The advertisement blamed the abovementioned government officials for "decimating the rule of law by weaponising the institutions of the state to settle scores with political and business rivals, making India unsafe for investors".