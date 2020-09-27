Govt Amends Central Motor Vehicle Rules Allowing Electronic Enforcement, Better Monitoring

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing the implementation of Electronic enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through a portal for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules. The amendment comes to effect from October 1, 2020

“Use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of Traffic Rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizens,” the MoRTH said in a statement.

Among other things, the amendment also provides the definition for Challan, IT services through the portal and the enforcement of electronic monitoring. Furthermore, the details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority would also be recorded chronologically in the portal and will be reflected on a regular basis. Thus, the record shall be maintained electronically, which will help in monitoring driver behaviour.

READ | Govt Waives Permit Requirement For Transport Vehicles Carrying Oxygen Amid COVID-19

Provisions have been made for producing and obtaining certificates in physical as well as electronic form, the validity, issuance of such documents and the date and time stamping of inspection and identity of the Officer will be recorded.

“It has been provided that if the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer then physical forms of such documents will not be demanded inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents,” the statement said.

READ | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus; In Self-isolation

Implementing global emission standards, safety measures in vehicles

Earlier this month, the Ministry said it is in the process of implementing several international standards on emissions and safety measures, including electronic stability control systems and brake assist systems, in transport vehicles. The plans are to bring the Indian automotive industry at par with developed nations in such regulations.

"The government has embarked upon a transformational programme of implementing international standards of emission and safety measures in the transport vehicles. As such government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the automobile industry to grow and increase its contribution to GDP," MoRTH said in a statement.

The ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by the next two years, it said. The notification of ESC for buses has been issued last year. "Draft notification has also been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses, which is likely to be brought into force by April 2023. We are contemplating a higher level of safety for all categories of vehicles," the statement said.

READ | Over 25 Million Tonnes Of Freight Transported By Central Railways During COVID-19 Lockdown

READ | 'Pancheshwar Dam Will Resolve Flooding In Bihar, UP & Jharkhand': Nitin Gadkari

(Image for representation, Credits: PTI)