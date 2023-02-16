Govt Approves 7 Battalions For ITBP, Allocates Rs 4,800 Cr For Northern Border Villages

In a major boost to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned the raising of seven new battalions and an operational border base with a fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for guarding India-China LAC.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the proposal for hiring 9,400 fresh personnel for raising seven new border battalions apart from a new operational base for the ITBP. The majority of the new ITBP personnel will be stationed in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen "staging camps" or troops bases along this frontier.

It is pertinent to mention that ITBP is responsible for guarding the 3,488 km-long India-China border, which stretches from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Cabinet clears Rs 4,800 Cr funds for development of villages along northern border

The Union Cabinet also approved a Rs 4,800 crore allocation for a centrally-sponsored scheme --the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP), to ensure the comprehensive development of villages along the northern border areas.

"The scheme will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase, 663 Villages will be taken up in the programme," the statement from Cabinet's press release read.

"Key outcomes that have been attempted are, connectivity with all-weather roads, drinking water, 24x7 electricity – Solar and wind energy to be given focussed attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness Centers," the statement read.

The government also mention that this scheme will not overlap with Border Area Development Programme and that out of the financial allocation of Rs 4,800 Crore Rs 2,500 crore will be used for roads.

Notably, the Cabinet's decisions to provide extra strength to ITBP and initiate development programmes in villages along the northern border come amid the India-China military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh that erupted in May 2020 and scuffles in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December last year.

(With inputs from PTI)