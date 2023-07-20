Last Updated:

Govt Asks Twitter, Other Social Media To Take Down The Manipur Women Being Paraded Naked Video

In a tweet, the Union minister Smriti Irani said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman.

Two women stripped naked and paraded in Kangpokpi district on May 4 | Image: Twitter


The government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down a video of two Manipur women paraded naked, since the matter is being probed.

Sources said the videos were inflammatory, and as the matter is under investigation, Twitter and other social media companies have been asked to remove the video.

The widely circulated video from Manipur which shows a group of men molesting two women has sparked an outrage.

Meanwhile, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state. She termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice." Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

