Govt Assures On Black Fungus Drug As HC Flags Shortage; Delhi CM Appeals Against Steroids

With the threat of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, looming over the country and the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that three government hospitals in the national capital have been earmarked to facilitate the treatment of the raging disease. These are the LNJP, GTB and the Rajiv Gandhi hospital. Highlighting that the government will step up its efforts to raise awareness about the disease, the Delhi CM acknowledged that there is a need for the formation of an inter-disciplinary panel to evaluate proper treatment of black fungus. Kejriwal also remarked that the national capital faces an acute shortage of drugs required to treat mucormycosis, over which the AAP government has written to the Centre.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kejriwal said, "I want to appeal to all doctors and hospitals to reduce the use of steroids as much as possible. Patients should look after their sugar levels. Secondly, an interdisciplinary team of doctors needs to be formed to evaluate the treatment of black fungus. In GTB, LJNP and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, we have made special arrangements to ensure proper treatment of black fungus. There is an acute shortage of drugs used to treat black fungus. So we have written to the Centre as it has taken over the production of all drugs."

ब्लैक फंगस बीमारी के बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर अधिकारियों एवं विशेषज्ञों के साथ एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक की। हमें इस बीमारी को बढ़ने से भी रोकना है और जिनको ये बीमारी हो रही है उन्हें जल्द से जल्द बेहतर इलाज देना है। इस बीमारी की रोकथाम और इलाज के लिए बैठक में कुछ अहम निर्णय लिए- — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2021

Uncertain on the precise number of black fungus cases reported in Delhi, Kejriwal said that over 200 cases have been observed so far. On Centre's request to notify Black Fungus under Epidemic Disease Act, the Delhi CM said that it will be done 'if needed'.

Delhi HC expresses concern, issues directions

On the matter of rising cases of black fungus, the Delhi High Court also expressed concern over the matter and the subsequent shortage of drugs to treat the disease. Highlighting the oxygen shortage crisis which wreaked havoc in Delhi, the High Court directed the Centre to 'seriously consider' import of medicines used to treat black fungus.

"We're afraid doubling the capacity won't be enough," the Delhi HC observed on Thursday.

Moreover, it has urged the Centre to consider immediately importing required medicines 'from anywhere in the world' or even flout global tenders for the same. The High Court has sought a status report from the Centre on aspects such as present production capacity, producers who have been licensed to produce and their present capacity, their enhanced capacities of the drugs required to treat black fungus. The court has sought the affidavit within three days and shall take up the case for hearing on Tuesday.

MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya says Amphotericin B's shortage to be resolved soon

Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug Amphotericin B's shortage will be resolved soon, the MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers has said on Thusday evening, adding, that within 3 days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies.

The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up production, he added, stating that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B.

States declare black fungus under Epidemic Act

Black fungus infection cases rise across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases). Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Assam have notified Black fungus as a disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance.

What is the 'Black Fungus' infection?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay and co-morbidities and required a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons, and others for treatment.

