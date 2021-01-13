Govt Blocks SFJ-backed Website Offering Reward For Hoisting Pro-Khalistani Flag At R-Day

The Government of India on Wednesday blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre's agri laws. The move by the Centre comes after the banned outfit announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers hoisting Khalistan flag at India Gate in the national capital on Republic Day.

Govt blocks website by pro-Khalistan backers

"Assuring full logistical support, SFJ also gave a call to Punjab farmers to take out a parallel 'Kesri' tractor rally in defiance of India's R-Day parade to mark their resistance against Modi government's agricultural reform bills," a statement from the banned organization reads.

Sikhs for Justice said that it is holding a non-governmental referendum on the question of secession of Punjab from India for will voting will begin on August 15 from London and will be monitored and tabulated by "Punjab Referendum Commission." The Department of Telecommunications has blocked this particular website named 'www.punjabreferendumcommission.org'

‘Khailstanis’ have infiltrated farmers protest: Centre tells SC

This comes as the Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit on its claim that some banned organisations including Khalistanis' have infiltrated the ongoing farmers' protest. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, claimed that Khalistanis' have infiltrated the protest and he will file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Senior Advocate Harish Salve also alleged that Sikhs For Justice is involved in the protests.

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Bobde, in its order, said, "Laudably, the farmers have so far carried on the agitation peacefully and without any untoward incident. But it was pointed out in the course of hearing that a few persons who are not farmers have also joined, with a view to show solidarity with the farmers".

It said that apprehension was expressed that the possibility of some persons creating trouble cannot be entirely ruled out. "In fact, a specific averment is made in an intervention application filed by one Indian Kisan Union, in...that an organisation by name “Sikhs for Justice”, which is banned for anti-India secessionist movement is financing the agitation. This averment is supported by the learned Attorney General also", it said.

The top court stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

