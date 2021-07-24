Govt Boosts Ayurveda, Herbal Cultivation As People Opine AYUSH Measures As 'beneficial'

As the world scrambles to find a cure for COVID, Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, also know as AYUSH, Mahendrabhai Munjapara in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday boasted the use of ayurvedic medicines in fighting the lethal coronavirus.

Notably, in India, ayurvedic herbs such as tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, shunthi (dry ginger), and raisins, and regular yoga have proven to be potent aids to increase the body’s immunity against harmful viruses.

Ministry launches 'AYUSH Sanjivani' app

The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday asserted that they have developed and launched the 'AYUSH Sanjivani' mobile application which generates data on the acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population while highlighting its impact in the prevention of COVID.

Ayurveda proven beneficial

As per the ministry, a cross-sectional analysis of the responses received from approximately 1.47 crore respondents through this application highlighted that 85.1% of the respondents reported the use of AYUSH measures for prevention of COVID, among which 89.8% of respondents agreed to have been benefitted from the practice of AYUSH advisory while 79.1% of the users responded that the AYUSH measures gave an overall feeling of good health. On the other hand, 63.4% of people reported improvement in parameters of well-being like sleep, appetite, bowel habits, stamina, and mental well-being.

Promotion of Herbal Cultivation underway

Significantly, the ministry of AYUSH has prepared a draft scheme namely “Pradhan Mantri VRIKSHA AYUSH Yojna” for the promotion of Herbal Cultivation to increase the production of medicinal herbs used in Ayurvedic drugs in near future, which is yet to be approved.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had earlier highlighted the benefits of Ayurveda while urging people to “have a look” at the Ayush Ministry’s protocol to stay fit, saying “good health is the harbinger of happiness“.

The ministry’s protocol outlined measures to build a robust immune system, and it included: consuming warm water, practising yogasana, pranayama and meditation for 30 minutes every day. It also advised usage of turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garlic in cooking, besides taking 10 gm of chyavanprash in the morning.

Some recommended measures by the ministry of AYUSH are as follows-

I General Measures

1. Drink warm water throughout the day.

2. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama, and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

3. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander), and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

II Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

1. Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

2. Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger), and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and/or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

3. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

III Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

1. Nasal application - Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) in the morning and evening.

2. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

IV During dry cough / sore throat

1. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once a day.

2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

3. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.