Govt Bus, Truck Burst Into Flames After Head-on Collision In Bengal's Siliguri; 10 Injured

A government bus and a truck met with an accident and burst into flames near West Bengal’s Coochbehar District, Jamaldah Area In Mekhligunj at around 7 am

A government bus and a truck met with an accident and burst into flames near West Bengal’s Coochbehar District, Jamaldah Area In Mekhligunj at around 7 am. The passengers hurriedly alighted from the bus however over 10 persons have been injured and they are undergoing treatment. 

Injured victims rushed to hospital

The bus on Its way from Mathabhanga to Siliguri Area collided with the truck and fell by the side of the road and caught on fire subsequently. Mekhligunj Police & fire station officials rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 10 am. 

In the visuals, the fire fighting officials can be seen dousing the fire of the passenger bus surrounded by the local population, who gathered at the scene on the road. Notably, the incident occurred just after the board ‘Caution Sharp Bend Ahead’ on the road. The passenger bus can be seen burning with black smoke billowing out.

