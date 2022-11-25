Govt Convenes All-party Meet On G20 Preparations On Dec 5

The government has convened an all-party meet here on December 5 to inform leaders about India’s preparations for the G20 meetings that New Delhi plans to host over the next one year, a senior leader of a party said on Friday.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited for the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, the leader said requesting anonymity.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Several G20 meetings will be held in various parts of the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday that she will travel to the national capital on December 5 to take part in the meeting called by the government on preparations for the G20 Summit.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the West Bengal chief minister.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

