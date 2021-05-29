Govt Curtails Pre-COVID Domestic Flights Limit To 50% Capacity From June 1

In a view of sudden surge in active COVID-19 cases in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to curtail pre-COVID domestic flights limit to 50%. The announcement from the Government came on Friday informing that the restrictions will be implemented from June 1. According to the latest data, currently, there are 23,43,152 active coronavirus cases in India.

According to the government, the decision has been taken to curb the passenger traffic amid a rise in active cases.

"The decision has been taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor (occupancy rate)," the ministry said in an order.

When the government had resumed scheduled domestic flights in India on May 25 last year after a two-month-long break, the ministry had permitted the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic services. This cap was gradually increased to up to 80 per cent by December last year. On Friday, the Civil Aviation Ministry again reduced this cap. A decline was also witnessed in daily passenger traffic due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and with several states mandating RT-PCR tests for passengers.

India COVID-19 cases

The pandemic situation in the country has improved however precautions are still needed to bring the virus completely under control. On Friday, a total of 173,921 fresh cases were recorded and it was the second straight day when India reported less than 2 lakh infections. In the last 24 hours, 3,034 fatalities were recorded taking the toll to 318,895. The active cases tally increased by 76,755 on Friday. Recovery cases improved to 24,893,410 after 259,459 patients were discharged, according to the union health ministry.

Despite a dip in fresh cases, several states including West Bengal, the national capital of Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, on Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar declared that India will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 2021 as Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the low pace of vaccination drive.