'Govt Doing What Nehru Couldn't In 70 Years': SG Mehta's Sedition Hearing Exchange In SC

'We are trying to do what Pandit Nehru could not do in 70 years,' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, responding to an argument by Kapil Sibal that had relied on the statement of India's first Prime Minister. With the Apex Court deliberating on the Constitutional validity of Section 124A of the IPC, i.e. the Sedition Law, a courtroom exchange took place between senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Solicitor General Mehta, when the former quoted ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's views on the Sedition Law, and was met with a sharp counter.

While the hearing on the issue was going on, Kapil Sibal relied upon a statement of late Jawaharlal Nehru while introducing the first Constitution of India (Amendment) Bill 1951 on the floor of the Parliament. Nehru's statement noted that IPC Section 124A regarding Sedition was 'highly objectionable', and further said that the sooner we get rid of it, the better it is.

"This provision is obnoxious. The sooner we get rid of it, the better. It should have no place," Sibal said, quoting Nehru. To this, the Solicitor General immediately quipped, "What Pandit Nehru couldn’t do in 70 years, the current government is doing."

The Solicitor General made the statement in light of the affidavit filed by the Government on Monday, May 9 in which the Centre committed to 're-examining' Section 124A of the IPC in view of the Prime Minister's concern for liberties and rights.

Centre clarifies intent on 're-examining' Sedition Law, quotes PM in SC

In a huge step by the Prime Minister, the Centre on Monday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and avered that it will 'reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law. The Government requested the Apex court to not take up the Sedition case till the matter is examined by it before an appropriate forum.

"The GoI being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124 A if the IPC," the Centre said in its reply.

"It is respectfully submitted that this Hon'ble Court may not invest time in examining the validity of Section 124A once again and be pleased to await the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken by GOI before appropriate forum where such reconsideration is constitutionally permitted," it added.

This was also a rare time when the Prime Minister's stance in a case has been mentioned before the top court. Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India in its 75th year of Independence is to 'shed its colonial baggage' it said, "The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices," it said.

It also highlighted how committed to this vision, the Centre had scrapped 1,500 outdated laws since 2014 and ended over 25,000 compliance burdens. "Various offenses causing mindless hindrances have been de-criminalized. Laws which reeked of colonial mindset have no place in today's India," it said.

CJI takes cognizance of PM Modi's intervention

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Tuesday noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the case and sought to know how long it would take to re-consider the provisions of law. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that it requires reconsideration at the 'level of the executives as sovereignty and integrity of the nation are involved'.

CJI NV Ramana said, "The affidavit of the Centre says the Prime Minister has been cognizant of the issues relating to civil liberties and that he believes at the time of the 75th year of independence, the nation wants to shed colonial baggage including outdated colonial laws."

Suggesting that local police stations can be directed to keep the proceedings under Section 124A on hold, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to complete the task of reconsideration of Sedition law in 3 to 4 months. The matter is listed for further hearing on May 11.