Govt Employee Among Two Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery In JK's Rajouri

Two persons, including a government employee, were arrested for their alleged involvement in setting ablaze a saw mill and attempting to loot an adjoining bank in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Jal Shakti Department employee Pushpinder Sharma and Ankit Sudan were arrested following registration of a case in connection with the burning of a saw mill and attempted robbery in an adjoining bank branch in Sunderbani town Thursday night, a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested accused confessed to setting ablaze the saw mill in a bid to loot the bank.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)